Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp On Holding Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) will release earnings for its first quarter before the opening bell on Tuesday, May 12.

Analysts expect the Zurich, Switzerland-based company to report quarterly earnings of 27 cents per share, up from 21 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for On Holding's quarterly revenue is $821.52 million (it reported $726.6 million last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On March 25, On Holding named co-founders David Allemann and Caspar Coppetti as co-CEOs and promoted Scott Maguire to president and COO.

Shares of On Holding fell 3.4% to close at $34.04 on Monday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying ONON stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock