JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) will release earnings for its first quarter before the opening bell on Tuesday, May 12.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings of 50 cents per share, up from 3 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Viant Technology's quarterly revenue is $45.57 billion (it reported $70.64 million last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On April 10, JD.com announced completion of CNY10 billion offering of CNY-denominated senior notes.

Shares of JD.com rose 1.3% to close at $30.53 on Monday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying JD stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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