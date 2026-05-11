PPL Analysts Cut Their Forecasts After Q1 Earnings

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) on Friday reported better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter.

The company posted quarterly earnings of 63 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 62 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.774 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.668 billion.

PPL affirmed FY2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $1.90-$1.98.

PPL shares rose 0.6% to trade at $36.12 on Monday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on PPL following earnings announcement.

BMO Capital analyst James Thalacker maintained PPL with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $42 to $40.

Barclays analyst Theresa Chen maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $41 to $39.

Considering buying PPL stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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