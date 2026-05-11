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May 11, 2026 2:34 PM 1 min read

Oshkosh Analysts Cut Their Forecasts Following Q1 Earnings

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) on Friday reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

Oshkosh reported quarterly earnings of 85 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.17 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.317 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $2.322 billion.

“We delivered first quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.85 reflecting lower results in our Access and Vocational segments compared with last year,” said John Pfeifer, president and chief executive officer of Oshkosh Corporation. “While fire truck production improved year-over-year, deliveries were below our expectations, driven in part by weather- and travel-related disruptions.

Oshkosh affirmed its FY2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $11.50.

Oshkosh shares fell 0.2% to trade at $137.82 on Monday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Oshkosh following earnings announcement.

  • Baird analyst Mircea Dobre maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $175 to $172.
  • Truist Securities analyst Jamie Cook reiterated the stock with a Hold and lowered the price target from $183 to $176.

Considering buying OSK stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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