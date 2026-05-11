These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Wendy's After Q1 Results

The company reported first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 12 cents, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 10 cents. Quarterly sales of $540.637 million (+3.3% year over year) outpaced the Street view of $517.965 million. Adjusted revenues gained 2.2% to $432.3 million.

Wendy's affirmed fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of 56 cents to 60 cents, versus the 57-cent analyst estimate. The company continues to expect approximately flat global systemwide sales growth during 2026. It reaffirmed adjusted EBITDA guidance of $460 million to $480 million for the year.

Wendy's shares fell 6.2% to trade at $6.84 on Monday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Wendy's following earnings announcement.

Citigroup analyst Jon Tower maintained Wendy’s with a Neutral and raised the price target from $7.25 to $7.75.

BMO Capital analyst Andrew Strelzik maintained the stock with a Market Perform and lowered the price target from $9 to $8.

Considering buying WEN stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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