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May 11, 2026 12:40 PM 2 min read

CG Oncology Analysts Boost Their Forecasts Following Q1 Earnings

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) reported mixed results for the first quarter on Friday.

The company posted quarterly losses of 71 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 57 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.083 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $493.182 thousand.

CG Oncology shares rose 0.2% to trade at $69.74 on Monday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on CG Oncology following earnings announcement.

  • Wedbush analyst Yun Zhong maintained CG Oncology with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $77 to $80.
  • Truist Securities analyst Gregory Renza reiterated the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $75 to $77.
  • RBC Capital analyst Leonid Timashev maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $79 to $81.

Considering buying CGON stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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