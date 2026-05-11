ZoomInfo Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GTM) will release earnings for its first quarter after the closing bell on Monday, May 11.

Analysts expect the Vancouver, Washington-based company to report quarterly earnings of 26 cents per share, up from 23 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for ZoomInfo's quarterly revenue is $307.95 million (it reported $305.7 million last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On Feb. 9, ZoomInfo Technologies reported quarterly earnings of 32 cents per share, which beat the Street estimate of 28 cents.

ZoomInfo Technologies shares fell 3.8% to close at $6.38 on Friday.

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