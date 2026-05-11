Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Morgan Stanley strategist Denny Galindo said Bitcoin has entered its “fall season” — a time to secure profits before winter. Other analysts viewed the apex cryptocurrency’s ongoing sideways movement as a “healthy consolidation phase.”
May 11, 2026 9:02 AM 2 min read

ZoomInfo Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GTM) will release earnings for its first quarter after the closing bell on Monday, May 11.

Analysts expect the Vancouver, Washington-based company to report quarterly earnings of 26 cents per share, up from 23 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for ZoomInfo's quarterly revenue is $307.95 million (it reported $305.7 million last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On Feb. 9, ZoomInfo Technologies reported quarterly earnings of 32 cents per share, which beat the Street estimate of 28 cents.

ZoomInfo Technologies shares fell 3.8% to close at $6.38 on Friday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying GTM stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved