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May 11, 2026 7:41 AM 1 min read

Getty Images Likely To Report Higher Q1 Revenue; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) will release earnings for its first quarter after the closing bell on Monday, May 11.

Analysts expect the Seattle, Washington-based company to report quarterly earnings of 1 cent per share. The consensus estimate for Getty Images quarterly revenue is $239.88 million (it reported $224.08 million last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On March 16, Getty Images posted mixed results for the fourth quarter.

Getty Images shares rose 0.3% to close at $0.8362 on Friday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying GETY stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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