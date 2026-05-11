Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) will release earnings for its first quarter after the closing bell on Monday, May 11.

Analysts expect the Seattle, Washington-based company to report quarterly earnings of 1 cent per share. The consensus estimate for Getty Images quarterly revenue is $239.88 million (it reported $224.08 million last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On March 16, Getty Images posted mixed results for the fourth quarter.

Getty Images shares rose 0.3% to close at $0.8362 on Friday.

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Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying GETY stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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