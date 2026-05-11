Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Viant Technology Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) will release earnings for its first quarter after the closing bell on Monday, May 11.

Analysts expect the Irvine, California-based company to report quarterly earnings of 7 cents per share, up from 3 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Viant Technology's quarterly revenue is $84.81 million (it reported $70.64 million last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On May 5, Viant Technology announced the successful completion of the acquisition of TVision Insights.

Shares of Viant Technology rose 2.4% to close at $12.04 on Friday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying DSP stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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