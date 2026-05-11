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May 11, 2026 6:01 AM 3 min read

5 Stock Picks Last Week From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

U.S. stocks settled higher on Friday, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 400 points during the session following upbeat April's jobs report.

All three major indices recorded weekly gains, with the Nasdaq jumping 4.5% and the S&P 500 adding 2.3%. The Dow also recorded a weekly gain of 0.2%.

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst’s opinion to trust.

Analyst: Asiya Merchant

Analyst: Timothy Arcuri

Analyst: William Stein

Analyst: Atif Malik

Analyst: Srini Pajjuri

Photo via Shutterstock

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