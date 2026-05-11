5 Stock Picks Last Week From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

U.S. stocks settled higher on Friday, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 400 points during the session following upbeat April's jobs report.
All three major indices recorded weekly gains, with the Nasdaq jumping 4.5% and the S&P 500 adding 2.3%. The Dow also recorded a weekly gain of 0.2%.
Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst’s opinion to trust.
Analyst: Asiya Merchant
Analyst: Timothy Arcuri
Analyst: William Stein
Analyst: Atif Malik
Analyst: Srini Pajjuri
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