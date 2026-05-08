• McDonald’s stock is testing key support levels. What’s pressuring MCD?

Here are the key analyst insights:

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TD Cowen: While McDonald’s efforts improved value perceptions, it failed to drive "enduring" same-store sales growth, Charles said in a note. Management warned of the industry softening in April, he added.

KeyBanc Capital Markets: There were "no major surprises" from McDonald’s results, with revenue growth coming in slightly below Street expectations, Carril said. While the softness in April is likely transitory due to tough year-on-year comps, macro uncertainty is a concern, he added.

Management's second-quarter guidance suggests a "meaningful deceleration" from the first quarter but implies improvement post-April, the analyst stated. "MCD has a number of top-line drivers in place with aim to return sales to positive territory," he further wrote.

BTIG: McDonald’s reported 3.8% global same-store sales, in line with consensus, Saleh said. The company's U.S. comps increased 3.9%, despite poor weather in January and February, while international comps also grew 3.9%, driven by strong performances in the U.K., Germany and Australia, he added.

The new Under $3 Menu is likely to resonate with consumers, while the new McCafe beverage platform could generate 3%-5% growth in comps, the analyst stated. "So we acknowledge the 2Q revision (our estimate moves to 1.8% from 3.0%), but still think there is enough in the balance of the year to offset this," he further wrote.

MCD Price Action: Shares of McDonald’s had declined by 0.94% to $280.99 at the time of publication on Friday.

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