These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On Helmerich and Payne After Q2 Results

Helmerich and Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results, after the closing bell on Wednesday.
Helmerich & Payne reported quarterly losses of 38 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 2 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $932.000 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $949.644 million.
Helmerich & Payne shares rose 1.2% to trade at $37.34 on Friday.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on Helmerich & Payne following earnings announcement.
- Susquehanna analyst Charles Minervino maintained Helmerich & Payne with a Positive and raised the price target from $42 to $43.
- Barclays analyst Eddie Kim maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $39 to $47.
Considering buying HP stock? Here’s what analysts think:
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