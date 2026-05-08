These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On Helmerich and Payne After Q2 Results

Helmerich and Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results, after the closing bell on Wednesday.

Helmerich & Payne reported quarterly losses of 38 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 2 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $932.000 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $949.644 million.

Helmerich & Payne shares rose 1.2% to trade at $37.34 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Helmerich & Payne following earnings announcement.

Susquehanna analyst Charles Minervino maintained Helmerich & Payne with a Positive and raised the price target from $42 to $43.

Barclays analyst Eddie Kim maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $39 to $47.

Considering buying HP stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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