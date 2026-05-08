These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On Datadog After Upbeat Q1 Results

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) on Thursday reported first-quarter results that topped Wall Street expectations.

The software-as-a-service company posted first-quarter revenue of $1.006 billion, up 32% from a year earlier and ahead of analyst estimates of $961.31 million. Adjusted earnings came in at 60 cents per share, beating consensus estimates of 51 cents.

Datadog raised its full-year 2026 outlook, projecting revenue of $4.30 billion to $4.34 billion, up from its prior forecast of $4.06 billion to $4.10 billion. Analysts currently expect revenue of $4.12 billion.

The company also increased its full-year adjusted earnings forecast to between $2.36 and $2.44 per share from its previous outlook of $2.08 to $2.16 per share. Analysts are expecting adjusted earnings of $2.17 per share.

“Datadog executed to a strong quarter, with 32% year-over-year revenue growth, $335 million in operating cash flow, and $289 million in free cash flow,” said Olivier Pomel, co-founder and CEO of Datadog. “We are helping customers of all sizes and industries deploy modern, cloud-based, AI-enabled solutions.”

Datadog shares rose 1% to trade at $190.49 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Datadog following earnings announcement.

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