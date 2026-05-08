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May 8, 2026 11:11 AM 1 min read

These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On Charles River After Better-Than-Expected Q1 Results

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) posted upbeat earnings for the first quarter, but lowered its FY2026 forecast on Thursday.

The company posted adjusted EPS of $2.06, beating market estimates of $1.94. The company's sales came in at $995.830 million versus expectations of $977.486 million.

Charles River slashed its FY2026 GAAP EPS guidance from $6.30-$6.80 to $5.35-$5.85. The company also lowered its FY2026 sales guidance from $3.814 billion-$3.874 billion to $3.794 billion-$3.854 billion.

Birgit Girshick, Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased to deliver on our first-quarter financial targets, and remain well positioned to generate improving results over the course of the year. Our confidence is supported by a DSA demand environment that is tracking to our expectations, resulting in solid bookings in the first quarter, as well as the successful execution of our strategy.”

Charles River shares fell 2.4% to trade at $177.25 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Charles River following earnings announcement.

  • Evercore ISI Group analyst Ross Muken maintained Charles River with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $200 to $220.
  • Barclays analyst Luke Sergott maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $210 to $220.

Considering buying CRL stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

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