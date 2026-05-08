These Analysts Raise Their Forecasts On Lantheus After Upbeat Q1 Results

Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) reported upbeat earnings for the first quarter on Thursday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $1.46 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.24 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $377.330 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $353.942 million.

Lantheus Holdings affirmed its FY2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $5.00-$5.25 and sales guidance of $1.400 billion-$1.450 billion.

“Our first quarter results demonstrate disciplined execution across the business, with strong performance from PYLARIFY, Neuraceq, and DEFINITY, and continued progress against the priorities that underpin our long-term strategy,” said Mary Anne Heino, Chief Executive Officer of Lantheus.

Lantheus shares rose 3.1% to trade at $93.85 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Lantheus following earnings announcement.

Mizuho analyst Anthony Petrone maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $95 to $100.

Citizens analyst David Turkaly maintained the stock with a Market Outperform and raised the price target from $85 to $115.

Considering buying LNTH stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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