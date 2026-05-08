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Morgan Stanley strategist Denny Galindo said Bitcoin has entered its “fall season” — a time to secure profits before winter. Other analysts viewed the apex cryptocurrency’s ongoing sideways movement as a “healthy consolidation phase.”
May 8, 2026 10:52 AM 1 min read

These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On Valvoline After Strong Q2 Results

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) reported better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter on Thursday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of 41 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 34 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $503.800 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $495.575 million.

Valvoline raised its FY2026 adjusted EPS guidance from $1.60-$1.70 to $1.65-$1.75 and affirmed FY2026 sales guidance of $2.000 billion-$2.100 billion.

Valvoline shares rose 0.8% to trade at $36.12 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Valvoline following earnings announcement.

  • Wells Fargo analyst David Lantz maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $40 to $42.
  • Piper Sandler analyst Peter Keith reiterated the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $41 to $44.

Considering buying VVV stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

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