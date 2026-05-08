Microchip Technology Analysts Boost Their Forecasts Following Upbeat Q4 Results

Microchip Technology reported quarterly earnings of 57 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 51 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.311 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.263 billion.

Microchip Technology said it sees first-quarter adjusted EPS of 67 cents-71 cents, versus market estimates of 59 cents. The company sees sales of $1.442 billion-$1.469 billion, versus expectations of $1.344 billion.

“Our March quarter results significantly exceeded our expectations, with revenue of $1.311 billion coming in above the high end of our guidance and increasing 10.6% sequentially and 35.1% year over year, reflecting broad‑based improvement across Microchip’s business,” said Steve Sanghi, Microchip’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

Microchip Technology shares fell 1% to trade at $100.54 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Microchip Technology following earnings announcement.

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