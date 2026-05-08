AMC Global Media Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) will release earnings for its first quarter before the opening bell on Friday, May 8.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings of 21 cents per share, down from 52 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for AMC Global Media's quarterly revenue is $540.32 million (it reported $555.23 million last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On March 26, AMC Networks announced full redemption of outstanding 10.25% senior secured notes due 2029.

AMC Global Media shares gained 1.1% to close at $8.56 on Thursday.

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