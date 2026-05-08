The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) will release earnings for its first quarter before the opening bell on Friday, May 8.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings of 10 cents per share, down from 20 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Wendy’s quarterly revenue is $518.4 million (it reported $523.47 million last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

The company has topped analyst estimates for revenue in five of the last 10 quarters. That includes the most recently reported fourth quarter.

Shares of Wendy’s rose 4.5% to close at $6.95 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying WEN stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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