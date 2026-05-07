These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On CVS Health After Strong Q1 Results

CVS Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS) on Wednesday posted upbeat first-quarter earnings and issued strong 2026 guidance.

The health solutions company reported adjusted earnings of $2.57 per share, surpassing analyst estimates of $2.20. Sales reached $100.43 billion, up 6.2% year over year, beating the consensus of $95.09 billion.

CVS Health raised fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings guidance from $7.00-$7.20 per share to $7.30-$7.50, compared to the consensus of $7.16. The company expects 2026 sales of more than $405 billion, compared to prior guidance of at least $400 million and the Wall Street estimate of $404.87 billion.

CVS Health shares fell 0.1% to trade at $86.74 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on CVS Health following earnings announcement.

Considering buying CVS stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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