These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On Trimble After Q1 Results

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) on Wednesday reported upbeat fiscal first-quarter 2026 results.

The company reported quarterly revenue of $939.9 million, up 12% from a year earlier and ahead of analyst estimates of $905.58 million. Organic revenue also increased 12% year over year. Trimble posted adjusted earnings of 79 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 72 cents per share.

For fiscal 2026, Trimble forecast revenue of $3.835 billion to $3.915 billion, up from its prior outlook of $3.810 billion to $3.910 billion. Analysts expect revenue of $3.866 billion. The company expects adjusted earnings of $3.47 to $3.64 per share for the year, compared with its prior forecast of $3.42 to $3.62 per share and analyst estimates of $3.52 per share.

“We began the year with strong momentum, delivering record annualized recurring revenue of $2.435 billion in the first quarter, and surpassing expectations on both top and bottom lines,” said Rob Painter, president and CEO of Trimble. “Our Connect & Scale strategy connects people, data, workflow and ecosystems. In an AI-forward world, Trimble is the intelligence and execution layer that reconciles the digital model with physical reality.”

Trimble shares fell 0.7% to trade at $62.97 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Trimble following earnings announcement.

Oppenheimer analyst Kristen Owen maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $86 to $80.

Wells Fargo analyst Jerry Revich maintained Trimble with an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $79 to $70.

Considering buying TRMB stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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