Restaurant Brands Analysts Increase Their Forecasts Following Better-Than-Expected Q1 Results

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) on Wednesday posted stronger-than-expected quarterly results.

The company reported first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 86 cents, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 82 cents. Quarterly sales of $2.264 billion outpaced the Street view of $2.240 billion.

Restaurant Brands expects 2026 segment G&A expenses, excluding Restaurant Holdings, to range between $600 million and $620 million, while Restaurant Holdings adjusted operating income is projected at approximately $10 million to $20 million.

Restaurant Brands shares gained 2.3% to trade at $78.96 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Restaurant Brands following earnings announcement.

Baird analyst David Tarantino maintained Restaurant Brands with a Neutral and raised the price target from $72 to $80.

Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $75 to $80.

Considering buying QSR stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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