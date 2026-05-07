These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On Clean Harbors After Q1 Results

Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) reported mixed results for the first quarter on Wednesday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $1.19 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.16 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.460 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.469 billion.

Clean Harbors shares fell 1.5% to trade at $283.62 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Clean Harbors following earnings announcement.

Oppenheimer analyst Noah Kaye maintained Clean Harbors with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $310 to $316.

Wells Fargo analyst Jerry Revich maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $309 to $313.

Considering buying CLH stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock