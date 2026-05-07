These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On Clean Harbors After Q1 Results

Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) reported mixed results for the first quarter on Wednesday.
The company posted quarterly earnings of $1.19 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.16 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.460 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.469 billion.
Clean Harbors shares fell 1.5% to trade at $283.62 on Thursday.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on Clean Harbors following earnings announcement.
- Oppenheimer analyst Noah Kaye maintained Clean Harbors with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $310 to $316.
- Wells Fargo analyst Jerry Revich maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $309 to $313.
Considering buying CLH stock? Here’s what analysts think:
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