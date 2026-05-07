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May 7, 2026 1:51 PM 1 min read

Trinity Capital Analysts Raise Their Forecasts Following Upbeat Q1 Results

Trinity Capital Inc (NASDAQ:TRIN) posted upbeat earnings for the first quarter on Wednesday.

The company posted EPS of 53 cents, beating market estimates of 52 cents. The company's sales came in at $90.129 million versus estimates of $85.304 million.

Trinity Cap shares fell 1.8% to trade at $16.97 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Trinity Cap following earnings announcement.

  • Wells Fargo analyst Finian O’Shea maintained Trinity Capital with an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $13.5 to $15.
  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Paul Johnson maintained the stock with a Market Perform and raised the price target from $15 to $16.

Considering buying TRIN stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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