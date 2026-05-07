Trinity Capital Analysts Raise Their Forecasts Following Upbeat Q1 Results

Trinity Capital Inc (NASDAQ:TRIN) posted upbeat earnings for the first quarter on Wednesday.

The company posted EPS of 53 cents, beating market estimates of 52 cents. The company's sales came in at $90.129 million versus estimates of $85.304 million.

Trinity Cap shares fell 1.8% to trade at $16.97 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Trinity Cap following earnings announcement.

Wells Fargo analyst Finian O’Shea maintained Trinity Capital with an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $13.5 to $15.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Paul Johnson maintained the stock with a Market Perform and raised the price target from $15 to $16.

Considering buying TRIN stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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