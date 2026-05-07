These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On BioCryst Pharma After Q1 Earnings

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BCRX) reported upbeat earnings for the first quarter on Wednesday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of 14 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 5 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $156.413 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $151.123 million.

BioCryst Pharma affirmed FY2026 sales guidance of $635.000 million-$660.000 million.

BioCryst Pharma shares fell 1% to trade at $8.74 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on BioCryst Pharma following earnings announcement.

Wedbush analyst Laura Chico maintained BioCryst Pharma with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $22 to $21.

Citizens analyst Jonathan Wolleben maintained the stock with a Market Outperform and raised the price target from $25 to $28.

Considering buying BCRX stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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