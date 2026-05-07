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May 7, 2026 1:46 PM 1 min read

These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On BioCryst Pharma After Q1 Earnings

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BCRX) reported upbeat earnings for the first quarter on Wednesday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of 14 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 5 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $156.413 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $151.123 million.

BioCryst Pharma affirmed FY2026 sales guidance of $635.000 million-$660.000 million.

BioCryst Pharma shares fell 1% to trade at $8.74 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on BioCryst Pharma following earnings announcement.

  • Wedbush analyst Laura Chico maintained BioCryst Pharma with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $22 to $21.
  • Citizens analyst Jonathan Wolleben maintained the stock with a Market Outperform and raised the price target from $25 to $28.

Considering buying BCRX stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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