These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On BioCryst Pharma After Q1 Earnings

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BCRX) reported upbeat earnings for the first quarter on Wednesday.
The company posted quarterly earnings of 14 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 5 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $156.413 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $151.123 million.
BioCryst Pharma affirmed FY2026 sales guidance of $635.000 million-$660.000 million.
BioCryst Pharma shares fell 1% to trade at $8.74 on Thursday.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on BioCryst Pharma following earnings announcement.
- Wedbush analyst Laura Chico maintained BioCryst Pharma with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $22 to $21.
- Citizens analyst Jonathan Wolleben maintained the stock with a Market Outperform and raised the price target from $25 to $28.
Considering buying BCRX stock? Here’s what analysts think:
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