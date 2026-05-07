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ARM company logo seen on STM32 microchip hold in tweezers and blurred ARM company logo on the background. London, United Kingdom, September 17, 2023
May 7, 2026 12:52 PM 2 min read

Arm's Server Chip Demand Is No Longer The Question — Supply Is

Here are the key analyst insights:

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Goldman Sachs: Arm Holdings reported revenues of $1.49 billion, slightly above Street expectations of $1.47 billion, while revenues from its core royalty business of $671 million missed expectations of $700 million, Schneider said in a note. The company's operating margin of 49.1% and operating earnings of 60 cents per share came in above consensus estimates of 47.7% and 59 cents per share, respectively, he added.

Management guided to revenues and earnings slightly higher than Street expectations, reflecting increased demand for the company’s CPU business, the analyst stated. "We believe investor expectations were very elevated heading into the quarter, given recent bullish targets at ARM’s recent investor event, as well as positive market sentiment on the growth prospects for CPUs," he further wrote.

JPMorgan: Arm Holdings' new merchant server CPU chip called AGI had a revenue expectation of $1 billion only six weeks back, Sur said. The demand profile for this has doubled to cross $2 billion in fiscal 2027 and 2028, with management explicitly signaling that the TAM (total addressable market) estimate of more than $100 billion for fiscal 2030 was "undercalled," he added.

The gating factor for the AGI CPU has shifted from whether there is customer demand to how quickly the company can unlock the supply chain, the analyst stated. Management also indicated that Arm's datacenter royalty is on track to growth 100% again in fiscal 2027, he further noted.

ARM Price Action: ARM Holdings shares were down 10.38% at $212.67 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Shutterstock

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