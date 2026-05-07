Trade Desk Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) will release earnings for its first quarter after the closing bell on Thursday, May 7.

Analysts expect the Ventura, California-based company to report quarterly earnings of 32 cents per share, down from 33 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Trade Desk's quarterly revenue is $678.68 million (it reported $616.02 million last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

The Trade Desk, on April 27, launched a partnership with DramaBox, enabling advertisers to access a vertical short drama platform.

Trade Desk shares fell 2.5% to close at $24.01 on Wednesday.

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Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying TTD stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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