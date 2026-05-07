Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will release earnings for its first quarter after the closing bell on Thursday, May 7.

Analysts expect the Foster City, California-based company to report quarterly earnings of $1.91 per share, up from $1.81 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for GILD's quarterly revenue is $6.92 billion (it reported $6.67 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On April 29, Gilead Sciences announced FDA new drug application acceptance for daily oral HIV treatment BIC/LEN.

Gilead Sciences shares gained 2.1% to close at $136.30 on Wednesday.

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Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying GILD stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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