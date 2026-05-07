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Close up of Gilead Sciences logo and sign on the building at their headquarters in Foster City, California, USA - June 7, 2023. Gilead Sciences, Inc. is an American biopharmaceutical company.
May 7, 2026 7:56 AM 2 min read

Gilead Sciences Likely To Report Higher Q1 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will release earnings for its first quarter after the closing bell on Thursday, May 7.

Analysts expect the Foster City, California-based company to report quarterly earnings of $1.91 per share, up from $1.81 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for GILD's quarterly revenue is $6.92 billion (it reported $6.67 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On April 29, Gilead Sciences announced FDA new drug application acceptance for daily oral HIV treatment BIC/LEN.

Gilead Sciences shares gained 2.1% to close at $136.30 on Wednesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying GILD stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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