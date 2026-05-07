Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Coinbase Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) will release earnings for its first quarter after the closing bell on Thursday, May 7.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings of 4 cents per share. That’s down from 24 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Coinbase's quarterly revenue is $1.48 billion (it reported $2.03 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

In an exchange filing on Tuesday, the cryptocurrency exchange outlined cost-cutting measures and operational changes tied to artificial intelligence adoption, signaling a strategic pivot amid challenging market conditions.

Shares of Coinbase rose 0.1% to close at $197.96 on Wednesday.

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