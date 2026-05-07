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Coinbase mobile application running on smartphone screen
May 7, 2026 6:01 AM 2 min read

Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Coinbase Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) will release earnings for its first quarter after the closing bell on Thursday, May 7.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings of 4 cents per share. That’s down from 24 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Coinbase's quarterly revenue is $1.48 billion (it reported $2.03 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

In an exchange filing on Tuesday, the cryptocurrency exchange outlined cost-cutting measures and operational changes tied to artificial intelligence adoption, signaling a strategic pivot amid challenging market conditions.

Shares of Coinbase rose 0.1% to close at $197.96 on Wednesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying COIN stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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