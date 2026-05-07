Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) will release earnings for its first quarter before the opening bell on Thursday, May 7.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings of 51 cents per share. That’s up from 46 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Datadog's quarterly revenue is $959.94 million (it reported $761.55 million last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

As per the recent news, Datadog, on Wednesday, announced it has achieved FedRAMP (Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program) High certification.

Shares of Datadog fell 1.4% to close at $143.71 on Wednesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying DDOG stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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