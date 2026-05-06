These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On American Electric Power After Better-Than-Expected Q1 Earnings

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) on Tuesday reported upbeat first-quarter results.

Adjusted earnings were $1.64 per share, up from $1.54 a year earlier and above the Street estimate of $1.57. Revenue totaled $6.02 billion, topping analyst expectations of $5.68 billion.

American Electric Power reiterated its 2026 operating earnings guidance of $6.15 to $6.45 per share, compared with a consensus estimate of $6.34.

American Electric Power shares fell 3.1% to trade at $132.81 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on American Electric Power following earnings announcement.

Mizuho analyst Anthony Crowdell maintained the stock with a Neutral and raised the price target from $130 to $141.

Wells Fargo analyst Shahriar Pourreza maintained American Electric Power with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $144 to $148.

Scotiabank analyst Andrew Weisel maintained the stock with a Sector Perform and raised the price target from $131 to $140.

Considering buying AEP stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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