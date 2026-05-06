Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
analysts working
May 6, 2026 2:34 PM 1 min read

These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On American Electric Power After Better-Than-Expected Q1 Earnings

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) on Tuesday reported upbeat first-quarter results.

Adjusted earnings were $1.64 per share, up from $1.54 a year earlier and above the Street estimate of $1.57. Revenue totaled $6.02 billion, topping analyst expectations of $5.68 billion.

American Electric Power reiterated its 2026 operating earnings guidance of $6.15 to $6.45 per share, compared with a consensus estimate of $6.34.

American Electric Power shares fell 3.1% to trade at $132.81 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on American Electric Power following earnings announcement.

  • Mizuho analyst Anthony Crowdell maintained the stock with a Neutral and raised the price target from $130 to $141.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Shahriar Pourreza maintained American Electric Power with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $144 to $148.
  • Scotiabank analyst Andrew Weisel maintained the stock with a Sector Perform and raised the price target from $131 to $140.

Considering buying AEP stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved