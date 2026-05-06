Rockwell Automation Analysts Raise Their Forecasts Following Upbeat Q2 Results

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) on Tuesday reported better-than-expected second-quarter results and raised its FY26 guidance above estimates.

Adjusted EPS of $3.30, up 32% year over year (Y/Y), beating the consensus estimate of $2.89. Total sales were $2.239 billion, up 12% Y/Y, exceeding the $2.157 billion estimate.

Rockwell raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $12.50-$13.10 from $11.40-$12.20, versus analyst estimates of $12.15, and increased its sales guidance to $9.345 billion-$9.701 billion (from $8.80 billion), versus an estimate of $8.876 billion. Meanwhile, the company now sees fiscal 2026 reported sales growth and organic sales growth ranges of 5% – 9%.

“We delivered a strong second quarter, with double-digit growth in sales and earnings exceeding our expectations. We saw solid momentum across much of the business, led by improving demand in warehouse automation, data center, semiconductor, and energy. Our performance this quarter reflects the strength of our portfolio and the team’s ability to execute in a dynamic global environment,” said Blake Moret, Chairman and CEO.

Rockwell Automation shares rose 4.1% to trade at $453.98 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Rockwell Automation following earnings announcement.

Keybanc analyst Ken Newman maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $470 to $510.

Wells Fargo analyst Joseph O’Dea maintained Rockwell Automation with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $360 to $440.

Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $400 to $480.

Considering buying ROK stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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