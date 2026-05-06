These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On GlobalFoundries After Better-Than-Expected Q1 Results

Globalfoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) reported upbeat fiscal first-quarter 2026 results on Tuesday.

The company reported a revenue of $1.634 billion, up 3% year-over-year, topping the analyst consensus estimate of $1.627 billion. The contract chipmaker's adjusted EPS of 40 cents beat the analyst consensus estimate of 34 cents.

GlobalFoundries expects second-quarter revenue of $1.735 billion-$1.785 billion versus the $1.743 billion analyst consensus estimate. The company expects adjusted EPS of 38 cents to 48 cents versus the 40 cents analyst consensus estimate.

GlobalFoundries shares fell 4.3% to trade at $70.87 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on GlobalFoundries following earnings announcement.

Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini upgraded the stock from Neutral to Positive and raised the price target from $50 to $100.

Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $58 to $65.

Considering buying GFS stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock