DigitalOcean Analysts Increase Their Forecasts Following Strong Q1 Results

DigitalOcean reported adjusted earnings per share of 44 cents, beating the consensus estimate of 27 cents. In addition, it reported revenue of $257.90 million, beating the consensus estimate of $249.74 million.

DigitalOcean raised its fiscal-year 2026 adjusted earnings per share guidance from between 75 cents and $1.00 to between $1.10 and $1.20, versus the consensus estimate of $1.02. Furthermore, it raised its fiscal-year 2026 revenue guidance from between $1.07 billion and $1.10 billion to between $1.13 billion and $1.14 billion, versus the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion.

The company anticipates second-quarter adjusted earnings per share between 20 cents and 23 cents, versus the consensus estimate of 24 cents. It sees revenue of between $272 million and $274 million, versus the consensus estimate of $260.75 million.

DigitalOcean shares rose 3.3% to trade at $157.73 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on DigitalOcean following earnings announcement.

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $105 to $183.

Piper Sandler analyst James Fish maintained DigitalOcean with a Neutral and raised the price target from $98 to $155.

Morgan Stanley analyst Josh Baer maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $75 to $175.

Considering buying DOCN stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock