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Analyst working on smartphone
May 6, 2026 2:12 PM 1 min read

These Analysts Lower Their Forecasts On BellRing Brands After Downbeat Q2 Results

BellRing Brands posted adjusted EPS of 14 cents, missing market estimates or 32 cents per share. The company's sales came in at $598.700 million, missing expectations of $608.899 million.

BellRing Brands slashed FY2026 sales guidance from $2.410 billion-$2.460 billion to $2.325 billion-$2.365 billion.

BellRing Brands shares fell 1.6% to trade at $10.47 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on BellRing Brands following earnings announcement.

  • Morgan Stanley analyst Megan Alexander downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $24 to $13.
  • Stifel analyst Matthew Smith maintained the stock with a Buy and lowered the price target from $34 to $14.
  • Bernstein analyst Alexia Howard downgraded BellRing Brands from Outperform to Market Perform and cut the price target from $35 to $11.

Considering buying BRBR stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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