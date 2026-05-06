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May 6, 2026 2:04 PM 1 min read

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Analysts Boost Their Forecasts Following Upbeat Q1 Results

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results on Tuesday.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals posted quarterly losses of 83 cents per share, beating market estimates of losses of 84 cents per share. The company's sales came in at $60.112 million surpassing market estimates of $55.776 million.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals shares gained 2.6% to trade at $94.66 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals following earnings announcement.

  • Wells Fargo analyst Derek Archila maintained Rhythm Pharmaceuticals with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $143 to $144.
  • RBC Capital analyst Lisa Walter maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $136 to $137.

Considering buying RYTM stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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