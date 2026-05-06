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Fiserv Logo On Phone Screen
May 6, 2026 1:59 PM 1 min read

These Analysts Slash Their Forecasts On Fiserv After Q1 Results

Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) posted mixed first-quarter financial results Tuesday.

Fiserv reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.79 per share. This figure surpassed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.57. However, this represents a decrease from the $2.14 per share reported in the prior year.

The company posted quarterly sales of $4.675 billion. This missed the analyst consensus estimate of $4.729 billion. Revenue fell compared to $4.789 billion in the same period last year, according to Benzinga Pro.

Fiserv affirmed its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $8 to $8.30. This compares to a $8.10 analyst estimate.

"Our team is focused on advancing the One Fiserv Action Plan," CEO Mike Lyons said. "We look forward to providing more details on our strategy and medium-term financial outlook at our May 14 Investor Day."

Fiserv shares fell 2.1% to trade at $56.09 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Fiserv following earnings announcement.

  • Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev maintained Fiserv with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $100 to $90.
  • RBC Capital analyst Daniel R. Perlin maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $85 to $75.

Considering buying FISV stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

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