Alkermes Analysts Increase Their Forecasts Following Strong Q1 Results

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) reported upbeat results for the first quarter on Tuesday.

The company posted quarterly losses of 40 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 52 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $392.911 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $359.848 million.

Alkermes raised its FY2026 GAAP EPS guidance from $(0.80)-$(0.68) to $(0.52)-$(0.41). The company affirmed FY2026 sales guidance of $1.730 billion-$1.840 billion.

Alkermes shares fell 2.6% to trade at $35.30 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Alkermes following earnings announcement.

Needham analyst Ami Fadia maintained Alkermes with a Buy and raised the price target from $45 to $50.

Wells Fargo analyst Benjamin Burnett maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $43 to $44.

Considering buying ALKS stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock