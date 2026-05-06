Albemarle Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) will release earnings for its first quarter after the closing bell on Wednesday, May 6.

Analysts expect the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company to report quarterly earnings of $1.31 per share, versus a loss of 18 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Albemarle's quarterly revenue is $1.32 billion (it reported $1.08 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On Tuesday, Albemarle announced that it declared a quarterly common stock dividend of 40.5 cents per share.

Albemarle shares rose 2.2% to close at $194.82 on Tuesday.

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