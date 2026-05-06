Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) will release earnings for its first quarter after the closing bell on Wednesday, May 6.

Analysts expect the Benton Harbor, Michigan-based company to report quarterly earnings of 47 cents per share, down from $1.70 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Whirlpool's quarterly revenue is $3.44 billion (it reported $3.62 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On April 10, Whirlpool announced plans to invest over $60 million in new Ohio production facility over the next two years with the addition of 100-150 new jobs.

Whirlpool shares rose 2.1% to close at $54.19 on Tuesday.

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