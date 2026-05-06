Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Snap Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) will release earnings for its first quarter after the closing bell on Wednesday, May 6.

Analysts expect the Santa Monica, California-based company to report a quarterly loss of 7 cents per share, versus a loss of 8 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Snap's quarterly revenue is $1.53 billion (it reported $1.36 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

As per the recent news, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel announced the departure of Chief Financial Officer Derek Andersen after nearly eight years with the company.

Shares of Snap fell 1% to close at $6.11 on Tuesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying SNAP stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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