AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) will release earnings for its first quarter after the closing bell on Wednesday, May 6.

Analysts expect the Palo Alto, California-based company to report quarterly earnings of $3.46 per share. That’s up from $1.67 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for AppLovin's quarterly revenue is $1.78 billion (it reported $1.48 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On April 7, AppLovin named Craig Billings as board chairperson.

Shares of AppLovin rose 0.7% to close at $478.11 on Tuesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying APP stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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