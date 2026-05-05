These Analysts Slash Their Forecasts On Paramount Skydance After Q1 Results

Paramount reported adjusted earnings per share of 23 cents, beating the consensus estimate of 15 cents. In addition, it reported revenue of $7.34 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion and representing a 2% year-over-year increase.

Looking ahead, the company affirmed fiscal-year 2026 revenue guidance of $30.00 billion, versus the consensus estimate of $29.90 billion. Furthermore, it expects second-quarter revenue guidance of $6.75 billion to $6.95 billion, versus the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion.

Paramount Skydance shares fell 3.1% to trade at $10.78 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Paramount Skydance following earnings announcement.

Guggenheim analyst Michael Morris maintained the stock with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $14 to $12.

Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall maintained the stock with an Underweight rating and lowered the price target from $8 to $7.

Considering buying PSKY stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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