These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On Twist Bioscience After Q2 Results

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) on Monday reported a loss for its fiscal 2026 second quarter.

The life science company reported an adjusted loss of 59 cents, missing the consensus loss of 48 cents. The sales came in at $110.72 million, beating the consensus of $107.66 million, and the management guidance of $107 million-$108 million.

"We expect to chart toward profitability while simultaneously building on the strong momentum we are seeing across the portfolio. We continue to anticipate achieving adjusted EBITDA breakeven in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 while holding gross margin above 52% for the fiscal year," Emily Leproust, CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience.

Twist Bioscience raised its fiscal 2026 sales guidance from $435 million-$440 million to $442 million-$447 million compared to the consensus of $439.12 million. The company expects third-quarter sales of $114 million-$115 million versus the consensus of $111.37 million.

Twist Bioscience shares rose 0.5% to trade at $56.46 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Twist Bioscience following earnings announcement.

Baird analyst Catherine Ramsey maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $50 to $65.

Guggenheim analyst Subbu Nambi maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $55 to $60.

Barclays analyst Luke Sergott maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $55 to $65.

Considering buying TWST stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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