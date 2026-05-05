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May 5, 2026 2:30 PM 1 min read

Norwegian Cruise Line Analysts Slash Their Forecasts Following Q1 Results

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) on Monday posted upbeat earnings for the first quarter, but lowered its FY2026 forecast.

Norwegian Cruise Line reported quarterly earnings of 23 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 14 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.331 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $2.357 billion.

The company also cut its FY2026 adjusted EPS guidance from $2.38 to $1.45-$1.79.

“We delivered strong first quarter results, and more importantly we have already begun taking decisive actions to strengthen execution and accountability across the company, which will enhance results over the longer term,” CEO John W. Chidsey said.

Norwegian Cruise Line shares fell 0.8% to trade at $17.06 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Norwegian Cruise Line following earnings announcement.

Considering buying NCLH stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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