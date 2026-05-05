These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On Cogent Communications After Q1 Earnings

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) reported mixed first-quarter financial results on Monday.

Cogent Comms reported quarterly losses of 83 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 95 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $239.187 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $241.924 million.

Cogent Communications shares jumped 13.1% to trade at $18.52 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Cogent Communications following earnings announcement.

UBS analyst Christopher Schoell maintained the stock with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $21 to $17.

TD Cowen analyst Gregory Williams maintained the stock with a Buy and lowered the price target from $40 to $34.

Considering buying CCOI stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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