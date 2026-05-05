Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will release earnings for its fourth quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday, May 5.

Analysts expect the Redwood City, California-based company to report quarterly earnings of $1.30 per share, up from 98 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Electronic Arts' quarterly revenue is $1.99 billion (it reported $1.8 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On Monday, Electronic Arts announced a landmark, multi-year collaboration with Visa (NYSE:V) over EA SPORTS franchises.

Electronic Arts shares fell 0.1% to close at $201.82 on Monday.

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Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying EA stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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