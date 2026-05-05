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AMD Signboard At Headquarters
May 5, 2026 7:44 AM 2 min read

AMD Likely To Report Higher Q1 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will release earnings for its first quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday, May 5.

Analysts expect the Santa Clara, California-based company to report quarterly earnings of $1.29 per share, up from 96 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for AMD's quarterly revenue is $9.89 billion (it reported $7.44 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in 14 straight quarters.

Advanced Micro Devices shares fell 5.3% to close at $341.54 on Monday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying AMD stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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