Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Celanese Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) will release earnings for its first quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday, May 5.

Analysts expect the Irving, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings of 88 cents per share. That’s up from 57 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Celanese's quarterly revenue is $2.35 billion (it reported $2.39 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On April 15, Celanese declared quarterly dividend of 3 cents per share.

Shares of Celanese fell 0.7% to close at $68.74 on Monday.

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Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying CE stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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