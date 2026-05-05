Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP) will release earnings for its first quarter before the opening bell on Tuesday, May 5.

Analysts expect the Ottawa, Canada-based company to report quarterly earnings of 33 cents per share. That’s up from 25 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Shopify's quarterly revenue is $3.09 billion (it reported $2.36 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On Feb. 11, Shopify reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue and also authorized a $2 billion stock buyback.

Shares of Shopify fell 0.1% to close at $127.55 on Monday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying SHOP stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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